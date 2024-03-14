FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

TROW traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $114.81. 257,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Get Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,668. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.