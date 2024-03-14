FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 317,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

