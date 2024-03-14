FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,561 shares of company stock worth $22,913,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 976,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 222.67, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.