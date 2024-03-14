FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

ENPH traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,141. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

