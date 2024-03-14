FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

