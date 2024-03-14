FCF Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 2,257,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

