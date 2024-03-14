FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,060. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.