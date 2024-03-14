FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 229.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $529,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 172,706 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 935,124 shares of company stock valued at $117,430,762. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.6 %

Datadog stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.83. The company had a trading volume of 926,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,206. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.