FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 3,630 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $476.45. 51,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,899 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

