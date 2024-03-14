FCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.30. 1,052,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The company has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.