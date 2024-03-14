FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 8.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.80. 414,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

