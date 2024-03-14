Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.67

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 250097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 1.0 %

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

