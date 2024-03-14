Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 221,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 285,538 shares.The stock last traded at $19.36 and had previously closed at $19.41.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $50,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $68,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

