FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.93

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1864440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

FIGS Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $834.26 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Articles

