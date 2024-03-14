First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 114 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

