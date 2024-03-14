First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $277.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day moving average is $279.32. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

