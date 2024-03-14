First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 2,800 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,605. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

