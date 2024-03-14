First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $859.39. 365,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

