First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $10.51 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $570.76. 2,812,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.91. The company has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.17 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

