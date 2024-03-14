First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 534 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.68 on Thursday, hitting $211.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.