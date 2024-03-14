FlatQube Trading Up 47.3% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $5,126.92 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.2682339 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,662.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

