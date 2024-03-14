FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 141,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 180,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

