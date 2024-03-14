FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $4.58.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
