FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.