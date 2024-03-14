Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Fluor stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fluor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

