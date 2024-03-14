Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Price Performance

BHACW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that manages, finances, operates, constructs, controls, owns, or supports real estate, construction, or infrastructure related activities.

