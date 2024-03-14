Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

