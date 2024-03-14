FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up to $43.83

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.83, but opened at $44.78. FormFactor shares last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 66,548 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FormFactor by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 581,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

