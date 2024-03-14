Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Ken Xie Sells 23,694 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 75,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

