Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,610,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,193,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.