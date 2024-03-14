Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,718,519 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 11.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 4,117,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,776. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

