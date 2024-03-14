Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $111.27 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

