FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 799,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

