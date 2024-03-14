Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.14

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

