Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 476 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $612.56. 1,349,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.32 and its 200-day moving average is $474.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

