Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,573 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,902 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 449,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

