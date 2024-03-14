Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.07. The company had a trading volume of 260,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

