Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 676,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

