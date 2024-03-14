Fulton Bank N.A. Has $15.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $517.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,125,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,170. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.45 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.94. The firm has a market cap of $400.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

