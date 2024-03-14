Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.35.

ULTA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $566.85. 425,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.98.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

