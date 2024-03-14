Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.38 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,408. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

