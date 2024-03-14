Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.34 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $678.37. 350,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

