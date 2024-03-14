Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,484,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.96. 11,200,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,676,609. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.