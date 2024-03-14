Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 342,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,582. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.43.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

