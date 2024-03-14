Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 379 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,315,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $572.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,729. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.17 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.91.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

