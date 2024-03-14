Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 7,662 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 1,332,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

