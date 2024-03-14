Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDCHF remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

