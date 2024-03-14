Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FDCHF remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
Funding Circle Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Funding Circle
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.