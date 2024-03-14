Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 14th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HTOO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,088. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

Further Reading

