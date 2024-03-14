FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Ascend Wellness in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
AAWH stock remained flat at $1.06 on Thursday. 674,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $219.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.13. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.