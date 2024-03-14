G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.100-0.000 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.