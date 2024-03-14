Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Gamehost Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.15.
About Gamehost
