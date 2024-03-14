Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.15.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

